Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro was awarded a medal Wednesday by the army for an act of "selflessness, courage and bravery" in 1978, when he rescued a soldier who was at risk of drowning in a lagoon.
After receiving the Peacemaker Medal with Full Palm in a closed-door ceremony, Bolsonaro told reporters that the event that earned him the award happened when, during a military exercise, he jumped into a lagoon to rescue a fellow soldier, identified as Celso Negao, who had fallen into the water and did not know how to swim.