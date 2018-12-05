Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro (L) was awarded the Peacemaker Medal with Full Palm in a closed-door ceremony for an act that took place in the 1970s, when he jumped into a lagoon to rescue a fellow soldier, identified as Celso Negao (R), who had fallen into the water and did not know how to swim. Bolsano at the time was part of an artillery and paratroop company based in Rio de Janeiro. Brasilia, Brazil, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves.

Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro was awarded a medal Wednesday by the army for an act of "selflessness, courage and bravery" in 1978, when he rescued a soldier who was at risk of drowning in a lagoon.

After receiving the Peacemaker Medal with Full Palm in a closed-door ceremony, Bolsonaro told reporters that the event that earned him the award happened when, during a military exercise, he jumped into a lagoon to rescue a fellow soldier, identified as Celso Negao, who had fallen into the water and did not know how to swim.