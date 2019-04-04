A volunteer demonstrates a method of torture known as "Pau de Arara" in memory of the dead, disappeared, tortured and political prisoners by the Brazilian military dictatorship (1964 - 1985), during an event organized by the NGO Rio de Paz , in front of the Museum of Art of Sao Paulo (MASP), Brazil, 01 April 2019. EPA- EFE/ Sebastiao Moreira

With over 2,000 artists and 164 exhibitors, the 15th edition of the Sao Paulo International Art Festival got under way on Thursday with a "unique look" at the art, history, roots and open wounds of Latin America with the aim of knocking down stereotypes.

The SP-Arte festival - the main gathering for museums, critics, curators and art galleries in the Southern Hemisphere - pays tribute to the artists of the region with an eye toward breaking down the cliches and misconceptions that people have adhered to for centuries.