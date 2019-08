Brazilian indigenous leader Ailton Krenak takes part in the 13th Ceara International Book Biennial on Aug.17, 2019, where he said that the mining policies being implemented by President Jair Bolsonaro's administration legalizing artisan mining in the Amazon region, considered the lungs of the planet, are destructive. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Ailton Krenak, one of Brazil's most important indigenous leaders, said in an interview with EFE that the mining policies being implemented by President Jair Bolsonaro's administration legalizing artisan mining in the Amazon region, considered the lungs of the planet, are destructive.

Krenak said the exploitation of the Amazon "is being driven by the speeches of the president of the republic and his ministers, who seem to have gone mad."