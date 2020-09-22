The Jair Bolsonaro administration on Monday called for a halt to local screenings of the French film "Mignonnes" ("Cuties") and for an investigation into Netflix for allegedly offering "child pornography" and a film with scenes "simulating sexual practices" to the public.

"Boys, girls and teens are the nation's most precious and most vulnerable asset. It's of interest to all of us to stop any content that puts children at risk or exposes them to early eroticization. The government of President Jair Bolsonaro will not halt in this fight," said evangelical pastor and the minister of Women, the Family and Human Rights, Damares Alvez, in a statement.