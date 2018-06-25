Wold-renowned Brazilian graffiti artist Eduardo Kobra unveiled his latest mural "Ethnicities, Unity Among Peoples and Peace" here this week as a tribute to the "common," nameless people of Brazil who have helped "build the country."

The mural stretches 7.22 meters (23.7 feet) tall by 27 meters (88.6 feet) wide - which, by Kobra's standards, is considered a modest size - and depicts different types of workers, who have played a very "important and relevant" role in "building the country," Kobra told EFE in an interview.