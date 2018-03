Photo provided on Mar. 2, 2018 showing a biologist of the Gremar group doing an ultrasound to a sea turtle, in Guaraja, Brazil, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Photo provided on Mar. 2, 2018 showing a turtle undergoing a rehabilitation treatment at the Gremar group facilities in Guaraja, Brazil, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Preciosa, a 4-year-old turtle whose right front flipper was amputated after she got caught in a fishing net, is one of 25 animals being rehabilitated by a Brazilian environmental organization that operates on the coasts of Sao Paulo state.

The lack of a limb will not prevent Preciosa's re-adaptation to her natural habitat, Rosane Farah, chief biologist and operations coordinator of the Gremar group, told EFE.