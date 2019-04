A group of prisoners in a crochet class on April 17, 2019, at the maximum security penitentiary of Guarulhos, located in the north of Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/ Sebastiao Moreira

A score of male inmates at one of Brazil's maximum-security prisons have been hard at work for months on creations set to debut on the runway at the 47th Sao Paulo Fashion Week.

"The other times I have been in prison I believed that the world of crime made up for it," inmate F.S. said. "But now I've changed my mind, I want to be great, recognized and earn a living through my clothing."