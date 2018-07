Photograph provided Jul 19 showing the outside of the Villa Lobos Park Library in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jul 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Brazilian library one of 5 finalists for Public Library of the Year prize

A public library in Brazil has earned a spot as one of five finalists for the International Federation of Library Association's (IFLA) Public Library of the Year prize.

Built in 2015 on an former open landfill, Villa Lobos Park Library - which is competing against public libraries in the United States, the Netherlands, Norway and Singapore - is betting on the concept of "living library," where the most important factor is community building.