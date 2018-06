Photograph provided June 12 showing the inside view of a motel prepared for the Brazil's "Dia dos Namorados" (Lovers' Day) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Photograph provided June 12 showing the inside view of a motel prepared for the Brazil's "Dia dos Namorados" (Lovers' Day) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Photograph provided June 12 showing the inside view of a motel prepared for the Brazil's "Dia dos Namorados" (Lovers' Day) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Photograph provided June 12 showing the inside view of a motel prepared for the Brazil's "Dia dos Namorados" (Lovers' Day) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Photograph provided June 12 showing the inside view of a motel prepared for the Brazil's "Dia dos Namorados" (Lovers' Day) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Photograph provided June 12 showing Brazilian Motel Association chief Felipe Martinez in his motel in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Motel owners throughout Brazil are expecting millions of couples on Tuesday as the country celebrates "Dia dos Namorados" (Lovers' Day), its equivalent to Valentine's Day.

"We always say that Lovers' Day is like Christmas for motels," Brazilian Motel Association chief Felipe Martinez, owner of a motel in downtown Sao Paulo, the country's largest city, said.