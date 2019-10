Silvia Grecco (2nd-L), the winner of the 2019 Best Fan award from FIFA, soccer's international governing body, and her 12-year-old son, Nickollas (L), pose for a selfie with a fan on Oct. 6, 2019, before the Brazilian league match between Palmeiras and Atletico Mineiro at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Brazilian mother makes soccer come alive for her blind son

A Brazilian mother has made soccer come alive for her blind 12-year-old son, with her devotion to the boy and the sport being recognized by FIFA, soccer's international governing body, with the 2019 Best Fan award.

"With the award, I realized that disabled people are invisible," Silvia Grecco told EFE.