Although she is a medal-winning sprinter, the life path of the Paralympic medalist Veronica Hipolito has been serious and full of obstacles. She has had more than 200 tumors removed in four operations and suffered a stroke that left her with assorted complications, but nevertheless, the 22-year-old woman is now training to compete once again with an eye toward adding to her sports legacy.

At her home on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, where she was born, Hipolito keeps seven gold medals, along with three silvers and a bronze, from her most important athletic competitions, although her favorite awards - which she still dreams of surpassing - are the silver and bronze medals she earned at the 2016 Summer Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.