Brazilian striker Marta Vieira da Silva (below) in action for Sweden's Rosengard against Barcelona midfielder Vicky Losada during the Women's Champions League quarterfinals on March 22, 2017, in Malmö, Sweden. EPA-EFE FILE/Emil Langvad

Brazilian women's soccer star Marta Vieira da Silva was named by UN Women on Thursday as a goodwill ambassador to work for gender equality in sports and other areas.

"Marta Vieira da Silva is an exceptional role model for women and girls across the world. Her own life experience tells a powerful story of what can be achieved with determination, talent and grit. Sport is a universal language; it inspires and unites us as it stretches our limits," UN Women executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said.