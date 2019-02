Dozens of people and their dogs attend the preview of 'A Dog's Way Home', in the movie theater of the Frei Caneca shopping center, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 24 February 2019. A cinema in Sao Paulo, the largest city in Brazil, opened its doors this Sunday to some 180 dogs of all races and sizes to 'attend' with their owners the movie 'A Dog's Way Home', in a pre-release as special as different . EPA-EFE/ Sebastiao Moreira

Dozens of people and their dogs attend the preview of 'A Dog's Way Home', in the movie theater of the Frei Caneca shopping center, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 24 February 2019. A cinema in Sao Paulo, the largest city in Brazil, opened its doors this Sunday to some 180 dogs of all races and sizes to 'attend' with their owners the movie 'A Dog's Way Home', in a pre-release as special as different . EPA-EFE/ Sebastiao Moreira

Dozens of people and their dogs attend the preview of 'A Dog's Way Home', in the movie theater of the Frei Caneca shopping center, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 24 February 2019. A cinema in Sao Paulo, the largest city in Brazil, opened its doors this Sunday to some 180 dogs of all races and sizes to 'attend' with their owners the movie 'A Dog's Way Home', in a pre-release as special as different . EPA-EFE/ Sebastiao Moreira

Dozens of people and their dogs attend the preview of 'A Dog's Way Home', in the movie theater of the Frei Caneca shopping center, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 24 February 2019. A cinema in Sao Paulo, the largest city in Brazil, opened its doors this Sunday to some 180 dogs of all races and sizes to 'attend' with their owners the movie 'A Dog's Way Home', in a pre-release as special as different . EPA-EFE/ Sebastiao Moreira

A theater in Sao Paulo, the largest city in Brazil, literally went to the dogs over the weekend, opening its doors to about 180 canines of all breeds and sizes, and allowing them to "help" their owners watch "A Dog's Way Home" during a special screening.

The 250-seat theater completely filled up on Sunday after being prepared to welcome its dozens of furry guests with seat covers and rugs.