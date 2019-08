Women hold a giant Brazilian flag during an anti-government protest in Brasilia on Wednesday, Aug. 14. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves.

Thousands of Brazilian women join an anti-government protest in Brasilia on Wednesday, Aug. 14. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves.

Tens of thousands of women protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia on Wednesday, Aug. 14. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves.

Tens of thousands of women, many of them indigenous, reinvigorated opposition to right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro with an impressive mobilization Wednesday here in the Brazilian capital.

Organizers estimated turnout at 100,000, while police said it was closer to 20,000. Either way, it was the largest protest held in Brasilia since Bolsonaro took office in January.