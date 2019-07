Taisa Machado, an actress, dancer and instructor of funk carioca, a stigmatized dance form associated with the lowest socioeconomic strata in Brazil, is interviewed by EFE on July 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayão

Taisa Machado, an actress, dancer and instructor of funk carioca, a stigmatized dance form associated with the lowest socioeconomic strata in Brazil, is interviewed by EFE on July 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayão

"Funk carioca," a stigmatized dance form associated with the lowest socioeconomic strata in Brazil, has become a weapon of empowerment for women in their efforts to combat discrimination and violence.

Taisa Machado, an actress, dancer and instructor of funk carioca, which originated in Rio de Janeiro and has spread to several regions of Brazil and even Argentina, has chosen "pleasure and freedom" as slogans for the classes she teaches in the bohemian Rio neighborhood of Lapa.