A 15 July 2022 photo of the house where Brazilian woman Margarida Bonetti, a fugitive from United States justice, lived in Sao Paulo, Brazil, until going missing in recent days. EFE/Fernando Bizerra

The "woman of the abandoned house," a Brazilian fugitive from US justice whose story has garnered widespread attention in Brazil thanks to a highly successful podcast, has mysteriously gone missing once again.

The case of Margarida Bonetti dates back to the 1970s, when she and her husband Rene emigrated to the United States along with a domestic employee they had "received" as a "wedding gift" and subsequently held in conditions analogous to slavery for two decades.