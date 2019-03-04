Brazilians face soaring prices of beans which are a core ingredient of Brazil's national dish, a bean and meat stew also known as a "feijoada." EFE FILE

A bean that is the epitome of Brazilian cuisine and a source of protein millions rely on, has soared in price in recent months making the once staple commodity a luxury item, forcing Brazilians to seek alternatives to pad out their diet, a spokesperson for an economic think tank told EFE Monday.

The "feijão", as it is called in Brazil, is, with rice, the most heavily consumed ingredient in the Latin American country — with an estimated 15 kilos (33 pounds) of beans consumed per Brazilian each year — and is also the star of Brazil's national dish the "feijoada," a stew of pork, beef and beans served with rice.