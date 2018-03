View of Brazil's Procession of the Torches, in which masked men carrying torches represent the capture of Christ in Goias, Brazil, Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Weimer Carvalho

Some 50,000 Christian faithful participated in the nearly three-century-old Procession of the Torches here on Thursday in commemoration of the last days of Jesus Christ.

Starting in the wee hours, parishioners began gathering on the streets of Goias - in the like-named central Brazilian state - to witness the procession.