At the foot of the colonial fort on a hill in Montevideo is an enormous panel with the word "Montevideo" on it, which tourists find to be the perfect place for taking the coveted selfie, and which is seen here in a photo of Aug. 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/Sarah Yañez-Richards

Since there are so few skyscrapers in Montevideo, those that exist like this one, seen in a photo of Aug. 20, 2019, give an almost total view of Uruguay's capital and the immense River Plate. EFE-EPA/Sarah Yañez-Richards

Few skyscrapers stand out on the Montevideo skyline - one sail-shaped tower and the tall buildings of the World Trade Center (WTC) are about all there are - which gives the sights from the highest points an almost total view of Uruguay's capital and the immense River Plate.

"The skyscraper is a cement giraffe whose skin is spotted with windows" was the description composed by poet Alfredo Mario Ferreiro (1899-1959) of the 95-meter-tall (310-foot-tall) Palacio Salvo.