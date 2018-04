Photo provided on Apr. 15, 2018 showing the plot of land intended for the Constellation Brands brewery in Mexicali, Mexico, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Barak

Plans by multinational beer producer and marketer Constellation Brands to build a brewery in the northwestern Mexican city of Mexicali have sparked protests among the population, who say there is not enough water to supply the company.

According to the alcoholic beverage giant - which will allegedly employ as many as 750 locals - the border capital of the state of Baja California is ideal for its plans to produce beer at low cost for export to the US.