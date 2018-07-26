People leap off the groin into the sea during the hot weather on Brighton beach in Brighton, Britain, July 26, 2018.. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A boy skips across the beach with his rubber ring during the hot weather on Brighton beach in Brighton, Britain, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

People in the southern English city of Brighton popped on their bathing clothes and headed to the beach to cool off as temperatures soared across the United Kingdom during a prolonged heatwave, as captured by an epa-efe correspondent on the ground.

Tourists and residents taking in the sights of this quintessential British seaside town, located just 75 kilometers (47 miles) south of London, were treated to blue skies as the mercury crept up towards 30C (83F), an apt summer afternoon for a trip to the seafront.