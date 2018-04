Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh waves as he is discharged from the King Edward VII hospital in central London, UK, June 9, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/KAREL PRINSLOO

Police keep guard outside the King Edward VII hospital where Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh is admitted in Central London, UK, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, on Wednesday underwent "successful" hip replacement surgery in London, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

The 96-year-old father of Crown Prince Charles "is progressing satisfactorily at this early stage. His Royal Highness is likely to remain in hospital for several days. He is comfortable and in good spirits," said the spokesman.