Sabrina Dhowre (L) and Idris Elba (R) arrive for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 06 January 2019.

British director Idris Elba poses during a photocall for 'Yardie' at the 68th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in Berlin, Germany, 22 February 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

British actor Idris Elba has been given citizenship of his father’s homeland Sierra Leone.

Elba, known for his roles in The Wire and Luther, landed in Freetown on Wednesday in his first visit to the west African country.