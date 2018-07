Nepalese youth pose for a group photograph during their physical training session, organized by the Salute Gurkha private institute in Kathmandu, Nepal, Jul. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

The strenuous training session in Kathmandu that dozens of young men sweated and grunted their way through on Friday is one that few Nepalese men are strong enough to endure.

The event, organized by the Salute Gurkha institute gives the men a taste of the training elite soldiers must undergo, but women will soon be able to join the ranks of the exclusive Gurkha Brigade.