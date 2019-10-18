The first solo sailor to circle the globe non-stop, Briton Robin Knox-Johnston, speaks at an awards ceremony in Punta del Este, Uruguay, after the completion of the second leg of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Sir Robin Knox-Johnston became the first solo sailor to circle the globe non-stop when he won the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race in 1968-1969, a groundbreaking voyage he completed without the aid of GPS, long-distance telephone service or e-mail.

The brainchild of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race said in an interview with EFE in this Uruguayan resort town that he was unable to communicate with anyone over a period of four months and did not know he was headed for victory until less than a week remained in the contest.