Tins with candy showing the Union Jack and reading 'England' seen at the shop Broken English in Berlin, Germany, 16 January 2019. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Glasses of Marmite seen at the shop Broken English in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

An outside view of the shop Broken English in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

A small store selling quintessentially British products like tea and marmalade in a neighborhood of the German capital is set to close down on the day the United Kingdom officially leaves the European Union.

Dale and Robin Carr initially opened their enterprise Broken English, which is located in Berlin's Kreuzberg district, 24-years-ago as a small gift store but over the years expanded its inventory to include typical British confectionery that would not look out of place in an average corner shop anywhere in Britain.