US singer Britney Spears (L) and boyfriend Sam Asghari arrive for the premiere of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 22 July 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NINA PROMMER

Hundreds of demonstrators rally during a #FREEBRITNEY protest in front of the court house where Britney Spears addresses the court in conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

US singer Britney Spears smiles during the launch of her new lingerie brand 'The Intimate Britney Spears' with an event at the Forum in Copenhagen, Denmark, 25 September 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN LILIENDAHL DENMARK OUT

A demonstrator holds a poster showing a portrait of Britney Spears with tape on her mouth as hundreds demonstrators rally during a #FREEBRITNEY protest in front of the court house where Britney Spears addresses the court in conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Hundreds of demonstrators rally during a #FREEBRITNEY protest in front of the court house where Britney Spears addresses the court in conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Pop star Britney Spears spoke out Wednesday against what she described as an "abusive" conservatorship that has given her father control over her life since 2008, and asked for it to end.

"I just want my life back. It's been 13 years and it's enough," Spears told Judge Brenda Penny at a hearing during a 20-minute address via videolink as fans rallied outside the courtroom.