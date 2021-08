A demonstrator holds a poster reading 'Free Britney of her Conservatorship' during a #FREEBRITNEY protest in front of the court house where a hearing is scheduled in the Britney Spears' conservatorship case in Los Angeles, California, USA, 14 July 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Hundreds of demonstrators rally during a #FREEBRITNEY protest in front of the court house where Britney Spears addresses the court in conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

US singer Britney Spears smiles during the launch of her new lingerie brand 'The Intimate Britney Spears' with an event at the Forum in Copenhagen, Denmark, 25 September 2014 (reissued 03 May 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN LILIENDAHL DENMARK OUT

Britney Spears' father has agreed to step down from his 13-year role as her conservator, according to court filing on Thursday.

The document confirms that Jamie Spears agrees to hand over his role to another person, which would not annul the conservatorship, but would remove the singer's family from involvement.