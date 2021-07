Hundreds of demonstrators rally during a #FREEBRITNEY protest in front of the court house where Britney Spears addresses the court in conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

US singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 22 July 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NINA PROMMER

US singer Britney Spears smiles during the launch of her new lingerie brand 'The Intimate Britney Spears' with an event at the Forum in Copenhagen, Denmark, 25 September 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN LILIENDAHL DENMARK OUT

Britney Spears' court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham resigned Tuesday, in the wake of the pop star's explosive court testimony in which she slammed the ongoing legal conservatorship as "abusive."

"Samuel D. Ingham III hereby resigns as court-appointed counsel for Britney Jean Spears, conservatee, effective upon the appointment of new court-appointed counsel," the papers filed in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles read.