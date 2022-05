People line up to get a special edition subway card for the 50th birthday of late rapper Notorious B.I.G. at a station in Brooklyn in New York, US on May 21, 2002. EFE/Sarah Yáñez-Richards

Two girls show two special edition subway cards for the 50th birthday of late rapper Notorious B.I.G. at a station in Brooklyn in New York, US on May 21, 2002. EFE/Sarah Yáñez-Richards

A man shows a T-shirt with the image of rapper Notorious B.I.G. as he waits in line to get a special edition subway card for the late rapper's 50th birthday at a station in Brooklyn in New York, US on May 21, 2002. EFE/Sarah Yáñez-Richards

Thousands of New York fans of the late rapper Notorious B.I.G, aka Biggie Smalls, queued for hours Saturday to get their hands on a limited edition subway card commemorating what would have been his 50th birthday.

A total of 50,000 MetroCards were sold at three stations in the district of Brooklyn where the musical legend was born.