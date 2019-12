Shannon Lee, the daughter of martial arts legend and actor Bruce Lee, poses next to his wax figure during an unveiling at the Madame Tussauds Hollywood Museum in Hollywood, California, USA, 24 September 2014. EPA/MICHAEL NELSON

Bruce Lee's daughter is suing a Chinese fast-food chain for using an image of the late martial arts legend.

Bruce Lee Enterprises, a California based company run by Shannon Lee, alleges Real Kungfu, Zhen Gong Fu in Chinese, has used an image of Bruce Lee for its logo without permission.