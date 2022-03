A file photo of 67-year-old American actor Bruce Willis, who is retiring due to aphasia, an acquired language disorder resulting from brain damage, his family said in a statement posted on 30 March 2022 on social media. "Our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the statement read. "As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him." EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

American actor Bruce Willis is retiring due to aphasia, an acquired language disorder resulting from brain damage, his family said in a statement posted Wednesday on social media.

"Our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the statement read. "As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."