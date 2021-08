Members of South Korean boy band 'Bangtan Boys, BTS' V (L), Jin (2-L), Jung Kook (3-L), RM (3-R), Jimin (2-R) and J-hope (R), pose as they arrive for their album launch at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea, 20 November 2020 (reissued 01 December 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

(L-R) V, Suga, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin and J-hope members of South Korean boy band Bangtan Boys (BTS), pose as they arrive for their new digital single album 'Butter' launch at Olympic hall on Olympic park in Seoul, South Korea, 21 May 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean K-pop band BTS announced Friday the formal cancellation of their Map of the Soul world tour that was postponed at the beginning of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour," wrote Big Hit Music, the group's label, on their social network Weverse.