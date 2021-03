A woman walks past a photo of K-pop boy band BTS at an apartment store in Seoul, South Korea, 13 October 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Members of South Korean boy band Boys (L), Jin (2-L), Jung Kook (3-L), RM (3-R), Jimin (2-R) and J-hope (R), pose as they arrive for their album launch at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea, 20 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Big Hit Entertainment, the agency and content producer behind the South Korean global hit K-pop band BTS, announced Friday it will change its name to Hybe.

The company needed a new name that "could encompass all the business realms that we carry out, and be a symbol for our connecting and expanding structure," Big Hit CEO and founder Bang Si-hyuk said in an online presentation. EFE-EPA