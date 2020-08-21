South Korean group BTS released "Dynamite," a new single sung for the first time entirely in English with which the male band wants to send "a message full of happiness and confidence" to its followers in a moment marked by the pandemic.
Members of K-Pop group BTS pose during the launch of their latest single Friday in Seoul, South Korea. EFE/Big Hit Entertainment/editorial use only/no sales
