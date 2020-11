Members of South Korean boy band 'Bangtan Boys, BTS' V (L), Jin (2-L), Jung Kook (3-L), RM (3-R), Jimin (2-R) and J-hope (R), pose as they arrive for their album launch at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea, 20 November 2020. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Members of South Korean boy band 'Bangtan Boys, BTS' V (L), Jin (C) and RM (R) arrive for their album launch at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea, 20 November 2020. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Members of South Korean boy band 'Bangtan Boys, BTS' V (L), Jin (2-L), Jung Kook (3-L), RM (3-R), Jimin (2-R) and J-hope (R), pose as they arrive for their album launch at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea, 20 November 2020. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

South Korean boy band BTS presented their new studio album, "BE (Deluxe Edition)" in Seoul on Friday, a record in which the band members wanted to convey a message of hope to fans in a difficult year.

"BE" consists of eight songs – seven new and "Dynamite" (released in August) – and revolves around the unexpected and sad global situation generated by the COVID-19 pandemic. EFE-EPA