Member of South Korean boy band 'BTS,' V, poses for photos during the music group's album launch at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea, 20 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Members of South Korean boy band 'BTS': V (L), Jin (2-L), Jung Kook (3-L), RM (3-R), Jimin (2-R) and J-hope (R), pose as they arrive for their album launch at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea, 20 November 2020 (reissued 01 December 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

V, member of South Korean boy band BTS, poses as they arrive for their new digital single album 'Butter' launch at Olympic hall on Olympic park in Seoul, South Korea, 21 May 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean K-Pop group BTS will make its long-awaited return to the stage next month, its agency announced after a fifth member of the band tested positive for Covid-19.

The 26-year-old singer V (Kim Tae-hyung) visited a hospital on Tuesday afternoon experiencing a mild sore throat, and his PCR test later returned a positive result for Covid-19, the band's agency Big Hit Music said in a statement on the Weverse platform on Tuesday night.