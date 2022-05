From left to right, South Korean band BTS members V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin e J-Hope, pose at the Grammy Awards in 2022. EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON/FILE

South Korean k-pop band BTS will release on a compilation album on Jun. 10 entitled "Proof" that will include three unreleased singles, as announced by their agency, Big Hit Entertainment, through the Weverse social network.