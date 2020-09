South Korean boy band BTS performs during New Year's Eve celebrations at Time Square, New York, USA, 31 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANGEL COLMENARES

South Korean boy band BTS performs at a concert to promote the 18th FINA World Championships at a stadium in Gwangju, South Korea, 28 April 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Members of South Korean band BTS arrive for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 26 January 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

South Korean boy band BTS will release their new album "BE (Deluxe Edition)" on Nov. 20, their record label, Big Hit Entertainment, announced on Monday.

It is the first time that the seven-member band, composed of RM, Jimin, Jin, Suga, V, J-Hope and Jungkook, has been involved in the overall production of the album, including design, concept and composition, the agency said in a statement. EFE-EPA