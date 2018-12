An image taken with a drone shows an aerial view of street lines among snow covered houses in Budapest, Hungary, early Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALAZS MOHAI

An image taken with a drone shows an aerial view of snow covered houses in the Castle District in Budapest, Hungary, early Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALAZS MOHAI

Residents of the Hungarian capital on Sunday awoke to snow-covered rooftops and temperatures hovering around freezing as the central European nation's winter sets in.

Aerial imagery made available by epa-efe showed a bird's-eye view of Budapest dusted in snow, which appeared blue in the early morning light.