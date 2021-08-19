A beacon of modernity at the time, the city of Budapest had a functioning underground metro line in 1896, years ahead of major global cities like Paris, Berlin and New York.
Budapest Metro marks 125 years as world’s 2nd oldest underground railway
A general shot of the Budapest Metro, May 28, 2021. EFE/ Marcelo Nagy
A general shot of the Budapest Metro, May 28, 2021. EFE/ Marcelo Nagy
A general shot of the Budapest Metro, May 28, 2021. EFE/ Marcelo Nagy
A beacon of modernity at the time, the city of Budapest had a functioning underground metro line in 1896, years ahead of major global cities like Paris, Berlin and New York.