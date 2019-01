Young Buddhist monks and nuns were immersed in prayer Monday as part of an annual retreat at a monastery outside the Nepalese capital Kathmandu.

The religious followers embark on Drubchen Puja around mid-January every year and for eight or nine days they spend hours in prayer and worship for a fruitful and long life, as well as for the peace of their predecessors, who they believe are reborn as animals in the next life, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.