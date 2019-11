Estanislao Fernandez, son of the President-elect of Argentina Alberto Fernandez, participates in Buenos Aires Pride 2019, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov.2, 2019. EPA-EFE/ENRIQUE GARCIA MEDINA

Thousands of revelers on Saturday marched through the streets of Buenos Aires for the annual pride parade to celebrate queer diversity and also demand rights for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) community.

The 28th edition of the parade converted almost the entire Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, into a venue to celebrate freedom as participants began to gather in the morning at the Plaza de Mayo.