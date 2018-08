Photograph showing several dance couples participating in the qualifying round for the finals of the Tango World Championship, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, August 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

The International Tango Festival and World Cup is underway in Buenos Aires and will run until the Aug. 22 final.

Among the some 600 dance couples participating in the new edition of the competition are Federico Serana and his wife Rita Protopapa, who arrived from the northern Italian city of Brescia.