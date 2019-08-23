Photo taken Aug. 21, 2019, showing the sculpture "El sembrador espiritual" by Argentina artist Antonio Sassone in the La Boca neighborhood of Buenos Aires along the iconic Caminito street museum. EFE-EPA/Carmen Herranz

Photo taken Aug. 21, 2019, of the painting titled "La cancion" by Argentina artist Julio Vergattini in the La Boca neighborhood of Buenos Aires along the iconic Caminito street museum. EFE-EPA/Carmen Herranz

Photo taken Aug. 21, 2109, showing one of the colorful murals in the La Boca neighborhood of Buenos Aires along the iconic Caminito street museum. EFE-EPA/Carmen Herranz

The striking colors of the emblematic "Caminito" street museum in Buenos Aires are once again dazzling visitors thanks to the restoration of the murals and sculptures that served as the inspiration for Juan de Dios Filiberto, Carlos Gardel and many other lovers of the tango.

Red, yellow, green and blue are the colors of the typical houses and structures along the Caminito, a 100-meter (yards) stretch of which has drawn painters, singers, tango dancers and many thousands of tourists and is one of the most-visited places in the Argentine capital.