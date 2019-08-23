The striking colors of the emblematic "Caminito" street museum in Buenos Aires are once again dazzling visitors thanks to the restoration of the murals and sculptures that served as the inspiration for Juan de Dios Filiberto, Carlos Gardel and many other lovers of the tango.
Red, yellow, green and blue are the colors of the typical houses and structures along the Caminito, a 100-meter (yards) stretch of which has drawn painters, singers, tango dancers and many thousands of tourists and is one of the most-visited places in the Argentine capital.