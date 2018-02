View of the new cable car service in Oruro, Bolivia, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Residents and visitors in this city high in the Andes celebrated Carnival on Friday with a new cable car system which the Bolivian government hopes will equal the success of the capital network that set a world record for ridership.

Bolivia's first initiative using cable cars for mass transit was launched in 2014 to connect La Paz with neighboring El Alto.