Part of the ancient city of Philippopolis present in the town of Plovdiv, Bulgaria, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

An amphitheater from the 2nd century AD built during the reign of Emperor Trajan in the town of Plovdiv, Bulgaria, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Bulgaria's second-largest city is starting off the year as one of the epicenters of culture in Europe, as evinced by images released by epa on Friday.

Known for centuries by the Greek name "Philippopolis" after King Philipp II of Macedon conquered it in the 4th century BC, the city of Plovdiv – located 150 kilometers (93 miles) to the southeast of the capital, Sofia – is one of two European Capitals of Culture 2019, a title shared with the southern Italian city of Matera.