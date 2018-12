Motorcyclists wearing Santa Claus outfits ride their 'Vespa' mopeds past the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral during a Bulgarian Vespa Club gathering in Sofia, Bulgaria, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Motorcyclists wearing Santa Claus outfits take a selfie as they attend a Bulgarian Vespa Club gathering in Sofia, Bulgaria, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Legend has it that Santa Claus makes his annual tour of the world giving gifts to well-behaved children in a one-horse open sleigh, but in the Bulgarian capital on Saturday a posse of motorcycle enthusiasts dressed in the festive figure's iconic red and white suit opted instead for the classic Vespa moped.

The Bulgarian Vespa Club meeting in Sofia even decorated their bikes with festive wreaths, lights and reindeer mascots.