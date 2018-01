People wave national flags during celebrations of the Epiphany day in the village of Zverino some 100 km from Sofia, Bulgaria, on Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

People perform the national dance 'Horo' holding national flags in the icy waters of the river Iskar in the village of Zverino some 100 km from Sofia, Bulgaria, during celebrations of the Epiphany day, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

A man holds up the a cross in the icy waters of a river Iskar in the village of Zverino some 100 km from Sofia, Bulgaria, during celebrations of the Epiphany day on Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

People perform the national dance 'Horo' holding national flags in the icy waters of the river Iskar in the village of Zverino some 100 km from Sofia, Bulgaria, during celebrations of the Epiphany day on Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

A man holds a cross as performs the national dance 'Horo' holding national flags in the icy waters of the river Iskar in the village of Zverino some 100 km from Sofia, Bulgaria, during celebrations of the Epiphany day on Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Bulgarian bachelors kitted out in traditional garb threw themselves into the chilly waters of the Iskar River on Saturday in a race to become the first man to retrieve a cross, as part of celebrations marking Epiphany.

Some 100 people participated in the festivities in the mountainous village of Zverino, about 100 kilometers north of the capital Sofia, to commemorate the baptism of Jesus Christ.