People take part in the 'Toro de la Pena', bull tournament, formerly known as 'Toro de la Vega', in Tordesillas, Valladolid, Spain, Sept. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/R.GARCÍA

At least one person was gored in the leg Tuesday during a bull-chasing festival in a town in western Spain that has its origins in medieval times.

Revelers at the Toro de la Vega festival would traditionally release an ornery beast into the streets of Tordesillas, near Valladolid, before subsequently chasing the animal down on horseback in an attempt to kill it with lances, but legislation passed by the region of Castile and Leon in 2016 outlawed the killing of bulls in public.